Full-Service Restaurants in South Korea - New Market Study Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Growth in total full-service restaurants current value sales in 2011 was up slightly on the previous year, while growth of almost 1% in total outlet numbers was a welcome turnaround from the small decline recorded in 2010. The improvement in current value sales growth was partly due to price increases arising from inflationary pressures. Most notably, heavy rain during the summer and the continuation of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that began in 2010 caused prices for many types of...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Full-Service Restaurants, Casual Dining Full-Service Restaurants, Chained Full-Service Restaurants, European Full-Service Restaurants, Independent Full-Service Restaurants, Latin American Full-Service Restaurants, Middle Eastern Full-Service Restaurants, North American Full-Service Restaurants, Other Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Korea to 2016
- Restaurants Foodservice in South Korea: Market Profile to 2016
- Profit Sector Analysis of the South Korean Foodservice Industry: Market Profile to 2016
- South African Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016
- Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa
- Consumer Foodservice in South Korea
- Foodservice: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Restaurants in South Korea - a Snapshot (2011)
- Restaurants - South Africa - a snapshot (2011)
- Restaurants - South Africa - a snapshot (2010)