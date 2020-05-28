Full Throttle Wraps Announces the Start of a Veterans Business Owners Group — Golf Yankee 6

Oxford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- The Full Throttle Wraps team has some incredible developments they would like to share with the world, but, interestingly enough, it has nothing to do with the car wrapping side of their business. This announcement is dedicated to the start of Golf Yankee 6.



Golf Yankee 6 is a group formed by veterans for veterans. Their story starts with a group of five local vets (who jokingly referred to themselves as "The League of Extraordinary Veterans") that gathered to discuss professional roadblocks they each encountered while working in businesses in the civilian sector.



Each meeting, held on the third Tuesday of every month, starts out with an agenda and naturally progresses into a discussion revolving around business topics and current events. It's not as formal as it sounds, though. The meetings are usually informal and carefree, as this relaxed type of environment makes networking and brainstorming easy and fun. In fact, they are all a fun-loving group; when the business talk is over, they just hang out and chat.



"A lot of us miss the camaraderie we had in the military. It's difficult to explain, but being around other vets, you automatically have a connection and understanding that you don't get in normal day to day life. So I guess in some ways, it's also therapeutic, to be around others who are like-minded individuals both in business and background," says Dennis Baker, owner and creative director of Full Throttle Wraps.



This small group had a big idea, one whose roots slowly grew and solidified as more and more veterans joined.



Their group is bigger than ever and has no intention of slowing down their growth. Currently, they are planning to volunteer at various events that support veterans. They're even thinking long-term about helping to raise money for veteran charities.



Those who are interested in supporting or joining Golf Yankee 6 can follow their social media channels, linked below.



For more information, contact Dennis Baker of Full Throttle Wraps at dennis@fullthrottlewraps.com.



