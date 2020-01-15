Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics Discusses the Major Differences Between Wrap and Paint

Oxford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Anyone looking to modify a vehicle's appearance has two options to choose from: paint or wrap. Each method has its own advantages, so it can be hard to pick one over the other. Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics, the outstanding van vehicle wrap company near New Castle County, DE, would like to explain the main difference between vinyl wrapping and painting a vehicle.



Although vinyl wrapping started out as an advertising medium for commercial businesses to promote their services, it has withstood the test of time and become extremely popular for car modifications for the general public. Nowadays, people prefer vinyl wrap over paint for its unlimited designs, high-quality finish, and affordable application. Anyone who is looking to modify a car's appearance, from installing a new design to covering up an unsightly scratch, should consider vinyl wrap. Wrapping a vehicle is extremely affordable (especially when compared to the cost of a high-end paint job), it's easy to maintain, and can last between seven to ten years. That's a deal no one can afford to lose out on.



The original modification method, paint, is still prominent nowadays, but it's quickly losing popularity to vinyl wrapping. That's because paint jobs are extremely expensive to perform, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, and the more customizations a client requires, the higher the price rises. However, the one advantage that paint has over wrap is that it's designed to last forever. High-quality paint jobs performed by certified experts with the right tools and materials will outlast the car itself.



