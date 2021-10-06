Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Certain directors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: YMM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: YMM stocks, concerns whether certain Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Registration Statement that was in fled in connection with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd's June 2021 IPO featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China, that the Cyberspace Administration of China would require Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to suspend new user registration, that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks", that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities", and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.



Those who purchased shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



