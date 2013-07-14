Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Digiarty Software http://www.winxdvd.com/ announced the official release of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 4.0.0, which has changed to be more Digiarty-lish and intuitive in appearance, and updated to be more speedy and multifunctional. It is by far the most powerful HD video converter of Digiarty, supporting about 320 input video formats and 200 output formats, featuring YouTube downloading, video merging, cutting, trimming and cropping, etc. In celebration of this yearly important update, the company is giving it away to all people unlimitedly before July 25.



The steps to participant the giveaway: visit the official page of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, click "Get License Code" button, download the software with the link and input the license code provided. It is valid until it expires at http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



The compilation date of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 4.0.0 is July 8, before which a beta version was placed on the official Facebook for all fans to test, and was commented as "work like a charm and do the job fast and easy to use.", "it's nice to be able to trim and crop the video with the same app you're converting with", "modern 'look and feel' to the reworked areas of the GUI. ", etc. Now the door is open to all people in an endeavor to facilitate more movie lovers and gadget users in converting videos between MKV, Blu-ray M2TS, MTS, MOD, AVI, MP4 and more video formats, or to compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, HTC One, Xbox One, Samsung Galxy S3/S4, Google Nexus 7, Kindle Fire and so on.



Digiarty attaches great importance to the following key improvements in the update:



- It has supported more video audio codecs and increased preset profiles to over 280;

- It adds new devices such as iPhone 5, iPad 4, iPad Mini, the new HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 in the profiles;

- It can merge multiple videos, and add external subtitles to videos;

- The process of 1080P/720P HD videos encoding and converting has been enhanced;

- The converting speed is increased to 32x faster than the real time;

- The High Quality Engine has so improved as to improve image quality dynamically, reduce noise and adjust definition;

- It takes 30 sec only to download a music video from YouTube;

- It has fixed the previous bugs of converting some MKV, AVCHD, MOV, MTS and Blu-ray M2TS video.



To explain the word "unlimited" referred to in this promo, Jack, the person in charge says, "We do not require anything from our attendees, no member enrollment, no Email input. Anyone can just come, get the license code and leave. We are offering unlimited number of software copies free in an endeavor to facilitate more movie lovers and gadget users to convert and enjoy movies more flexibly, especially in such a summer time. Please remember to activate it before July 26." Besides, free lifetime upgrade chances as "Bonus Offer" are available for anyone who is willing to tell the company how he/she feels about the new version similar to the form at https://www.facebook.com/WinXDVD/app_208195102528120 Digiarty Facebook



Digiarty also leaked that more inviting video processing functions will be appended to this HD video conversion software soon.



Price and Availability



The original price of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 4.0.0, the completely new version with rebuilt UI and new features, is $49.95. But the generous developer donates it all people through July 25 at http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and upcoming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.