Fullerton DUI Lawyer Was Recently Awarded a 6th SuperLawyers Magazine "Rising Star" Award.

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Since beginning as a solo practitioner in 2000, Orange County DUI lawyer Christopher J. McCann has handled a wide variety of criminal cases. While Christopher McCann has proven capable of dealing with various criminal charges, he has a proven track record in DUI defense. With an office in OrangeCountyand another in Los Angeles, Christopher McCann has served Southern Californiafor almost 5 years. In recognition of his outstanding work as an Orange County criminal defense lawyer, SuperLawyers Magazine has named Chris a 2012 Rising Star Lawyer.



Only 2.5% of lawyers in a given state receive this outstanding distinction each year. Remarkably, 2012 marks the sixth time that Chris has been named a “Rising Star” in his career. Having previously been selected in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011, this recent selection puts him among an elite company of DUI attorneys inSouthern California. There are a number of criteria one must meet in order to qualify to be a “Rising Star.” First off, the individual must be nominated by a peer that has personally observed the attorney at work. Upon creation of the candidate pool, SuperLawyers evaluates each candidate based on 12 different indicators of achievement. Finally, the candidates with the highest point totals in their respective firm-sizes are selected as “Rising Stars.” One final caveat is that “Rising Stars” must be under 40 years of age and have to have been practicing for 10 years or fewer.



“I’m honored to have been selected as a ‘Rising Star’ by SuperLawyers Magazine for the 6th time in my career. I’ve always focused on treating my clients with respect and giving them my full attention and effort,” said Christopher J. McCann. “Being recognized by SuperLawyers Magazine is gratifying, as I’m constantly motivated to provide the highest level of service I possibly can.”



If anyone in the Southern Californiaarea has been charged with DUI or is seeking legal assistance with a different criminal issue, Christopher J. McCann, a DUI lawyer Fullerton, may be able to help. Many of his past clients have benefited from the attentive service and legal expertise of Christopher J. McCann, a class of 2012 Rising Star recipient.



