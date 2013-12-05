Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In the current market, if a business doesn't have a website, than to many people, it doesn't exist. Have a business and do not have a website? Might as well be leaving money on the table. However, as a busy business owner, time may not be available to design and create a website in house.



Luckily, SeoHop, a local leading service for Internet Marketing, is pleased to announce a new service: fully responsive business websites for $2000 that will work on any device. Retail costs for websites like these are $3,500 to $5,000. Creating websites to establish an online presence for businesses, or simply creating a website that will allow businesses to generate leads. Whatever the case, SeoHop can help.



Here In Philadelphia



SeoHop is a Philadelphia based business that specializes in helping people increase revenue through the Internet. Whether the business is a brick and mortar business, or a business that operates solely online, SeoHop services can help, such as the new fully responsive business website for $2000. SeoHop employees are experts in: Internet Marketing, Search, Social, Content, Conversion, Web Design, Buyer Personas, Google Update Optimization.



Internet Marketing Experts



Since SeoHop is knowledgeable in many different areas that affect Internet marketing, this means the expertise is available to design a business website for $2000 that will contribute to the success of any business. Many companies offer website building services, but is it matched with expert internet marketing skills? SeoHop will create a website that will rank well in Google and convert the readers of the website into future customers. After all, that is why the website is there. Not just a website that is there to inform (of course, an SeoHop designed website will do that too). A website that will turn Internet surfers into dedicated, paying customers. SeoHop will use the knowledge available to make sure the new website does just that.



Ranking On Google



What if a website is made and then Google updates algorithms again? Don't worry, SeoHop employees are experts in Google Update Optimization so this website will rank well now, and well into the future.



Get The Upper Hand



Still waiting? Well the competition is not waiting! $2000 is a steal for a well designed, well converting professional business website for online or brick and mortar business. Interested in learning more about purchasing this business website for $2000, call SeoHop today and ask for Chad Levin or visit www.seo-hop.com. Chad will answer all questions and then get started on designing the site.



About SeoHop

Owner Chad Levin is an internet marketing entrepreneur with proven results and global recognition. Being one of the only few internet marketing companies that actually gets real results and fast, website owners flock to SeoHop for performance that can be counted upon. The company and employees pride itself of doing great work for clients. As the clients say "they do, what they see their going to do." Owner Chad Levin states "the biggest complaint we get from new prospects is the fact that the old seo company in use did not do what they said they were going to do." With experts in Internet Marketing, Search, Social, Content, Conversion, Web Design, Buyer Personas, Google Update Optimization. SeoHop can take care of every internet marketing need for any business.