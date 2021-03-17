New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Fumaric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 974.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the fumaric acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The market product plays a crucial role in the manufacture of energy drink, for stabilizing the beverage and maintaining its quality over time.



Fumaric acid also finds application in unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins to maintain the molecular chain. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the construction as well as automotive production. Thus, an increase in construction activities all across the globe, and expansion of automotive production will foster the market demand.



Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based fumaric acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Fumaric Acid market and profiled in the report are:



Prinova LLC, Dastech International Inc., Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Xilong Chemical Company Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and The Chemical Company, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Food Additive

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fumaric Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fumaric Acid Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Fumaric Acid market and its competitive landscape.



