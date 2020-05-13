Fumaric Acid Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players Are Fuso Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, BASF, Arkema, Huntsman

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- One of the most important sub-verticals of the specialty chemicals sphere, the fumaric acid market has proven itself as a lucrative business space of recent times owing to the ever-expanding application spectrum. Given how expansively the product is used across the food and beverages sector as an acidity regulator in and also in medicines for the treatment of sclerosis and psoriasis, the growth of fumaric acid is expected to just proliferate in the upcoming years.



Increasing demand for health and sports drinks is likely to augment further opportunity for the global fumaric acid market in the forecast period. People by the day are getting health conscious to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle. Due to the increasing number of diseases caused by unhealthy eating habits, people are getting more inclined towards consuming protein-rich diet over junk food.



According to an experiment carried out by Bartek, wherein the company explored the impact of fumaric, citric and malic acids in peach mango juice beverage, it was shown that beverages with fumaric acid were a little sweeter and less sour compared to the other two, giving it thrust to high prominence across the beverages industry.



Besides being used as an acidulant in the F&B industry, the fumaric acid market has significantly garnered sizeable returns from the use of chemicals in the medical industry. Medical conditions like sclerosis and psoriasis have been proved to be lucrative grounds for the adoption of fumaric acid-based medicines.



On the basis of application, the global fumaric acid market is segmented as food & beverages, rosin paper sizes, unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), alkyd resins, and others. The product is responsible for flavor enhancement, preservation and maintaining the pH level in food and beverages.



Fumaric acid's deployment across various verticals is so tremendously vast that the commercialization scope of this market is certain to grow in the near future. The expansion of the F&B industry and the medical sector across various economies of the globe like the states of APAC and North America would also significantly influence the overall fumaric acid market growth.



Europe is also likely to foresee a decline in the regional fumaric acid market demand owing to stagnation and market saturation in the end-use industry. Due to the growing food & beverage industry in the Middle East, the fumaric acid industry is set to witness steady growth in the forecast period.



Prominent players operating in the global fumaric acid market include Fuso Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, The Chemical Company, Wego Chemicals & Mineral Corp, U.S. Chemicals, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Xilong Chemical, Thirumalai Chemicals, Dastech International Incorporation, Polynt S.P.A, Prinova, BASF SE, Arkema and Huntsman Corporation to name a few.



