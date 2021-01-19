New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Fumed Silica Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Fumed Silica market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Fumed Silica market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market.



A Small Particle, fumed silica exhibits various properties like large surface area, high purity, and tendency towards forming chemical bonds during manufacturing process. By injecting chlorosilanes in to the air and hydrogen flame, the small particles are produced—fumed silica & hydrogen chloride. Fumed silica is denoted by the chemical formula of SiO2. Extensively used as an anticaking and thickening agent, fumed silica finds its high usage in several powdered foods and a milkshake's thickener.



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Based on Product Types offered in the market, the Fumed Silica market is segmented

BET 100–160

BET 160–210

BET 210–300

Others



Based on Applications, the market is segmented

Silicone Rubber

Adhesives & Sealants

Polyester

Paints

Inks

Others



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Fumed Silica Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



Key Companies of the Fumed Silica Market are:

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

Wynca

Fushite

Blackcat

Changtai

Others



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Market Drivers

Owing to its thixotropic behavior and properties like rheological, fumed silica has been crucial to the industry like paints & coatings for controlling corrosion and rust. This pyrogenic silica is a preferred particle in a wide array of end-user industries due to their exclusive cost-effective nature. All these properties are accelerating growth of the industry. Additionally, fumed silica is highly utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as an excipient. It aids in the option of cost-effective drug production in various research activities. This factor is also triggering demand in the market. Furthermore, rapid shift towards the products of bio-based due to environmental issues and constant changes in the policies of government are other two crucial factors promoting the development of the industry.



Regional Outlook

Several regions are showcasing substantial growth in the market include Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Among these, Asia Pacific accounts for the maximum share in the overall market on the perspective of revenue. The region is predicted to retain its market position in the coming years. The region of Europe has been predicted to witness steady growth in the future.



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Fumed Silica market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Fumed Silica market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



