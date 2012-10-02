Fun Along the Way, Inc. Launches Website to Introduce Its New Party Palette Plastic Divided Plates

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- A new website, FunAlongTheWay.com, has officially launched to introduce the company’s new product, Party Palettes – ergonomically designed, plastic divided plates that hold food and beverage all in one hand.



Frustrated by the difficulty of exchanging business cards or shaking hands at a business event while trying to juggle food and beverages, Linda McComas, president of Fun Along the Way, Inc., searched the market for a well-designed plate that would hold both food and drink.



According to McComas, “The plates I found either cramped my hands after holding them for just a few minutes, or they didn’t hold the beverages well. The slightest tip caused the drink to spill or the wine glass to fall out of the holder on the plate.”



Dissatisfied with what she found on the market, McComas set out to design and produce a better plate. McComas adds, “Party Palettes are perfectly balanced, plastic divided plates that also securely hold beverages. Because of their ergonomic design, the plates are easily held in one hand, even for long periods. That leaves the other hand free to shake hands, exchange a business card, or able to eat or drink without having to juggle the food and a beverage.”



Manufactured in the USA, Party Palettes come in two sizes, both made from food grade, durable and recyclable plastic. The smaller wine glass plates securely hold a stemmed glass — even when tipped, the wine glass stays in place. The larger plate holds a canned beverage or a standard sized plastic or paper cup.



“The plates are perfect for tailgate parties, holiday entertaining, business meet-and-greets, and any other events where people mingle and typically balance food and drink. No more having to set things down just to exchange business card, shake hands or simply eat!” says McComas.



Sold at retail in packs of four for $29.99, Party Palettes are currently offered in either black or white. For those who host large parties or cater events, bulk pricing is available for purchase of large quantities. Wholesale pricing is also available to qualified resellers.



For more information about Party Palettes or Fun Along the Way, Inc., visit FunAlongTheWay.com or contact Linda McComas at (406) 396-3321.



About Fun Along the Way

Fun Along the Way company president, Linda McComas, founded the company as a tribute to her deceased sister, Debbie. Party Palettes are the first product that fits the concept developed by the sisters prior to Debbie’s death. Party Palettes are divided plastic party plates that help everyone have more “fun along the way” in the things they do to enjoy time with family and friends. Each plate holds both food and beverage, conveniently leaving the other hand free.



Name: Linda McComas

Company Name: Fun Along the Way, Inc.

Email Address: support@funalongtheway.com

Website Address: http://funalongtheway.com