Fun Book for Children Aged 3-7: Anna and the Magic Paintbrush

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- “Anna and the Magic Paintbrush” is an illustrated book that teaches children the value of kindness. Newly published on Amazon’s Kindle bookstore, it is an illustrated bedtime story that is suitable as an early reader for children.



Chris Blackley’s simple and fun book has received five star reviews from readers who have called it “suitably written and beautifully illustrated.”



The illustration is bright and colourful, depicting the daily travels of Anna as she walks from place to place, spreading happiness with her kind acts, one of which earns her the reward of a magic paintbrush.



The value of kindness is at the heart of the book, which teaches children some valuable lessons that many parents feel are being forgotten in modern life. Parents and teachers alike will find plenty to talk about and discuss with young kids, which can reduce the age barrier between young children and their guardians.



To learn more about “Anna and the Magic Paintbrush” visit the Amazon bookstore.



Contact: Chris Blackley

Email: chrisblackleyauthor@gmail.com