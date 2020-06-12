Fun Experiments with Dry Ice

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- A dry ice crystal ball might be fun for kids to do. Take a bowl or cup, and place a piece of dry ice carefully in it. Simply pull a damp towel over the bowl or cup using a bubble solution. The result will be a big bubble that looks very much like a ball of crystal. Speaking of bubbles, freeze some dry ice over a bubble of soap. The bubble is seemingly floating over dry ice.



Too tired to inflate a celebratory balloon? Using a small piece of dry ice, carefully insert it into the balloon, and watch the balloon swell up. But be careful. If the dry ice piece is too big, the may balloon may pop.



Always be sure to take the necessary precautions while trying these experiments and handle the dry ice safely and correctly.



