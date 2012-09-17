Fun Games Monthly Giveaway With Prizes

Warwick, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- FunGames.bz announced on Thursday, September 13, 2012 that it will be hosting its first giveaway since opening in June of 2012. The giveaway will feature a $10 Amazon gift card which will be awarded to one lucky winner. There are multiple ways to gain entries into the giveaway.



Fun Games plans to offer this giveaway every month until the end of the year. Depending on the number of entries each month, the next month might feature a larger prize. The rules state that the giveaway is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia over the age of 18 with access to the Internet at all times during the Sweepstakes and subsequent prize-award period unless otherwise specified by Fun Games.



The winner of the $10 Amazon gift card will be selected in a random drawing held after September 30, 2012 8 P.M. (UTC). They must claim the gift card within 24 hours otherwise they will forfeit it to the next winner selected at random.



People can enter into the contest by connecting their Facebook account, submitting an entry via email, or by mailing a standard-size postcard to the address listed in the official rules. This giveaway is limited to 1 online entry per person, per email, and per household.



Fun Games offers almost 200 games to date and features a family friendly community for gamers. Fun Games is also working on custom games that will be featured in the future as Flash games on the FunGames.bz website and as iPhone apps as well. More is to come in the future on these custom games.



If you would like to learn more about the giveaway and enter for your chance to win, please visit: http://fungames.bz and select the Monthly giveaway tab for more details.



About Fun Games

