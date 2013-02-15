Funamite Releases Psymon Says, First True Simon Says Game on Apple App Store

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- While the familiar Simon Says "remember the sequence" games are still fun, they have little in common with the real life, all-time favorite playground game that so many children and adults love. Funamite has created and released Psymon Says, an iPhone and iPad app based on the playground game with added tweaks such as combos, powerups, and cartoon characters to make an already fun game even more fun.



Just like the playground game, Psymon in Psymon Says issues a voice command that the player must or must not follow. If the command is prefaced by "Psymon Says", the player swipes in the commanded direction, otherwise the player can swipe in any other direction. The rules are simple, but the gameplay is just as challenging as the actual Simon Says game and will test any child's or adult's ability to pay attention.



Simon Says has existed for decades and maybe even centuries, but there hasn't been a game that was directly based on it. Eric Ha of Funamite says, "I always enjoyed the classic memory game with colored buttons, but I feel it doesn't really capture what Simon Says is all about, which is trying your best to not get tricked into doing what Simon didn't say. I think Psymon Says managed to reproduce that fun onto a touch device."



Psymon Says is free and available worldwide exclusively on the App Store.



