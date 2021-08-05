Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Function-as-a-Service Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Function-as-a-Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Business Machines Corporation, Google , Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Infosys Ltd, Rogue Wave Software, TIBCO Software, Fiorano Software and Affiliates



Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.



What is Function-as-a-Service?

Function as a service (FaaS), also known as serverless computing is a cloud service that enables service less management & app development. It is a section of cloud computing service, which delivers a platform for customers to develop, manage as well as run applications functionalities deprived of the difficulty of maintaining and building infrastructure which are normally involved in developing as well as launching new apps. The application of function as a service to develop a new app allows the end user to have a server less architecture. Among user types such as Developer-Centric FaaS, and Operator-Centric FaaS, the developer-center FaaS segment is expected to hold the major market share while operator-centric FaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. It is used among industry verticals including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and ITES, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others.



The Function-as-a-Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Developer-Centric FaaS, Operator-Centric FaaS), Application (Web-based and Mobile Application, Research and Academic Application, Others (Stream Processing and Media Processing)), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Telecommunication and ITES, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others), Service Type (API Management Service, Automation and Integration Service, Microservice Monitoring and Management Service, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, Others (Metering and Billing))



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand For Serverless Architecture

- Maturity of hosted services

- Ease in deployment, management, and running



Market Challenges

- Issues with third-party services



Geographically Global Function-as-a-Service markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Function-as-a-Service markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



