Function Rooms for Hire Open Their Doors to Businesses in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Function rooms across London are starting to open their doors again to enquiries following the Governments planned exit roadmap following the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of London's best function rooms for hire are now taking bookings for summer 2021, with some reporting a significant shift in the number of enquires placed since Tuesday's announcement.



Function rooms in London come in all manner of different styles and designs which can be used for a variety of events. The best function rooms for hire in London are typically versatile spaces that can be hired for a wide range of events. Function rooms are perfect places for wedding receptions, parties as well as corporate training days or corporate events. Functions rooms are also popular for private parties like birthdays, christenings, baby showers, or even engagement celebrations. Whatever your reason for meeting, choosing the right event space is important.



"When sourcing your perfect function room for hire, keep in mind that the most sought after function rooms are often booked out months in advance," comments Gail Heron from Venuebility, the leading venue hire platform. "We recommend securing your event space as soon as possible as the number of enquiries being placed with our venues is increasing in light of Boris Johnson's most recent announcement."



Hosting a great function takes organisation, creativity and attention to detail. Venuebility is a leading online venue hire platform which specialises in function rooms and meeting spaces across London. Venuebility has today published the 10 Best Function Rooms for Hire in London on their website.



"When organising your function, make sure to consider your budget, the type of event you're planning, as well as the number of guests you intend to invite. With our platform, you can get access to a venues list of approved suppliers so that it's easy to use the venue calculator to keep track of costs like audio visual equipment, entertainment such as live bands, DJs or karaoke plus any catering."



Search, book and hire your next private function room using the Venuebility online platform. Their collection of the top 10 function rooms for hire in London features Somerset House just off The Strand, Berry Brothers and Rudd's Sussex Cellar in London's West End as well as The Gig Room at Fest in North West London. Find out more about Function Room Hire in London at



https://www.venuebility.com/general/function-room-hire.