Functional Drinks: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report

New Beverages research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Global Functional Drinks industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, & leading players in the global functional drinks market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global functional drinks market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key functional drinks players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The functional drinks market consists of the retail sale of energy drinks, sport drinks and nutraceutical drinks. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
The global functional drinks market had total revenues of $64,117.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 4.6% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 19,081.8 million liters in 2012.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global functional drinks market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global functional drinks market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global functional drinks market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global functional drinks market?
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