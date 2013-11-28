Functional Drinks in Japan - New Market Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Functional Drinks in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Functional Drinks in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan functional drinks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The functional drinks market consists of the retail sale of energy drinks, sport drinks and nutraceutical drinks. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese functional drinks market had total revenues of $11,733.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes decreased with a CARC of -1.8% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 3,203.2 million liters in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $12,528.7m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the functional drinks market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the functional drinks market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key functional drinks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan functional drinks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan functional drinks market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Japan functional drinks market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan functional drinks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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