Functional Drinks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

The functional drinks market is gaining momentum with improvements in quality and introduction of new products in the market. Introduction of energy drinks and Nutraceutical drinks have added to the growth of this market. Sports drinks with new and innovative flavors are playing a vital role in the steady growth of the functional drinks industry. Increasing consumer awareness towards health concerns is driving the energy drinks segments of this market. Energy drinks supply extra energy in the form of glucose. Nutraceutical drinks are meant for particular class and it is the smallest segment. This market expected to grow significantly in near future driven by more innovative and exciting sectors within overall landscape.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type:

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks



This research report analyzes functional drinks industry depending on its market segments and major geographies. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. This research report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry drivers, restraints, and market projections for upcoming years. This report provides analysis of recent technological developments in functional drinks market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top industry players. Report also includes review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants in market.

Key Players



Some of the major players in this industry are Kraft, Nestle, Coca Cola Enterprises, PepsiCo, Cadbury Schweppes, RushNet, Old Orchard Brands, Jivita LLC, Tata Tea, GSK, Red Bull, Energy69, Taut, and others.



