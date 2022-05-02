New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Functional Drinks Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Functional Drinks market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Danone S.A. (France), The Coca-Cola Company (Monster Energy) (United States), PepsiCo (United States), Unilever plc (United Kingdom), NestlÃ© S.A (Switzerland), Red Bull GmbH (Austria), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (United States), The Campbell Soup Company (United States), Del Monte Pacific (Singapore), Keurig Dr Pepper (United States), Fonterra (New Zealand), JDB Group (China), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States).



Functional drinks are non-alcoholic, ready to drink beverages that include non-traditional ingredients includes herbs, minerals, vitamins, amino acids and some additional raw fruits or vegetables. The various new product launches and increasing demand due development of varied products, improvised in taste and versatility in the functional drinks are driving the growth of the very market.



Influencing Market Trend

- Innovation in Packaging

- Market Players are Focusing on the Smart Marketing & Intelligent Positioning



Market Drivers

- The Growth in the Demand of Healthy Hydration across the World

- Increasing Demand from Sporting Events and Commercialization of Domestic Sporting Events Globally



Opportunities:

- An Upsurge in Health-Consciousness among Consumers



Challenges:

- Limited Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Nations



Highlighted of Global Functional Drinks Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Functional Drinks Market by Types: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Fortified Juice, Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage, Other



Functional Drinks Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



