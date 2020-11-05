Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Functional Drinks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Functional Drinks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Functional Drinks Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Functional Drinks Market are:

Danone S.A. (France), The Coca-Cola Company (Monster Energy) (United States), PepsiCo (United States), Unilever plc (United Kingdom), NestlÃ© S.A (Switzerland), Red Bull GmbH (Austria), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (United States), The Campbell Soup Company (United States), Del Monte Pacific (Singapore), Keurig Dr Pepper (United States), Fonterra (New Zealand), JDB Group (China), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States)



Brief Overview on Functional Drinks

Functional drinks are non-alcoholic, ready to drink beverages that include non-traditional ingredients includes herbs, minerals, vitamins, amino acids and some additional raw fruits or vegetables. The various new product launches and increasing demand due development of varied products, improvised in taste and versatility in the functional drinks are driving the growth of the very market.



Functional Drinks Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Fortified Juice, Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other)



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Sporting Events and Commercialization of Domestic Sporting Events Globally

The Growth in the Demand of Healthy Hydration across the World



Market Trend

Market Players are Focusing on the Smart Marketing & Intelligent Positioning

Innovation in Packaging



Market Challenges

Limited Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Nations



Market Restraints:

High Product Prices



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Functional Drinks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Functional Drinks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Functional Drinks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Functional Drinks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Functional Drinks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Functional Drinks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Functional Drinks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Functional Drinks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



