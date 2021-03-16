Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Functional fibers are derivatives of carbohydrates and have a plethora of health benefits. These fibers are widely used as supplements, which aid in maintaining health. These are usually extracted from foods containing starch, such as sugar, and offer several benefits of naturally occurring dietary fibers, helping lower blood glucose levels and preventing constipation.



The Functional Fibers study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Functional Fibers report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..



The global Functional Fibers market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key players involved in the market and profiled in the report are:



Ingredion

Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd.

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

BENEO

Royal DSM NV

RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Functional Fibers market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.



Nature Type



Organic

Conventional



Grade Type



Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Source Type



Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)



Product Type



Soluble Fibers

Beta-Glucan

Inulin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Corn Fiber

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)

Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)

Insoluble Fibers

Cellulose

Lignin

Fiber/bran

Resistant starch

Chitin & Chitosan

Hemicellulose

Others



Application



Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others



Exploring growth rate over a period



Business owners looking to scale up their business can refer this report that contains data regarding the rise in sales within a given consumer base for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Product owners can use this information along with the driving factors such as demographics and revenue generated from other products discussed in the report to get a better analysis of their products and services. Besides, the research analysts have compared the market growth rate with the product sales to enable business owners to determine the success or failure of a specific product or service.



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Functional Fibers market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



