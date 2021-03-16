The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the Functional Fibers market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Functional fibers are derivatives of carbohydrates and have a plethora of health benefits. These fibers are widely used as supplements, which aid in maintaining health. These are usually extracted from foods containing starch, such as sugar, and offer several benefits of naturally occurring dietary fibers, helping lower blood glucose levels and preventing constipation.
Key players involved in the market and profiled in the report are:
Ingredion
Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd.
CFF GmbH & Co. KG
BENEO
Royal DSM NV
RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.
Nature Type
Organic
Conventional
Grade Type
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Source Type
Fruits & vegetables
Cereals & grains
Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)
Product Type
Soluble Fibers
Beta-Glucan
Inulin
Polydextrose
Pectin
Corn Fiber
Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)
Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)
Insoluble Fibers
Cellulose
Lignin
Fiber/bran
Resistant starch
Chitin & Chitosan
Hemicellulose
Others
Application
Food & beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Functional Food
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
