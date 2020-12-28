Functional Fibers Market Report: New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Forecasted by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Functional fibers are indispensable to our digestive health and are widely consumed as supplements to maintain the overall health. These fibers are generally sourced from foods containing starch, including sugar. Therefore, they offer the benefits of dietary fibers that occur naturally in the body, thus preventing constipation and lowering blood glucose levels.



Functional Fibers Market Drivers



The global functional fibers market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast years. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising health & fitness, especially among the millennials; the surging demand across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and nutraceuticals; the widespread availability of functional fibers in various forms and grades, and the numerous advantages of these fibers, such as preventing constipation and diarrhea, and alleviating the risks of obesity and heart conditions. The market growth has gained significant momentum over recent years, owing to the rising consumer spending on healthcare, burgeoning demand for dietary supplements, increasing incidences of lifestyle-induced diseases, new product launches, and the augmented awareness about the health benefits of these fibers.



The leading companies operating in the global functional fibers market are:



Ingredion



Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd.



CFF GmbH & Co. KG



BENEO



Royal DSM NV



RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG



Regional Scenario



North America is touted as the leading market for functional fibers due to the snowballing demand for functional fibers in the region, increasing usage as dietary supplements, high rate of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, and their surging application in the food & beverage and healthcare industries, as well as the personal care & cosmetics sector. As per the latest report, the Asia Pacific market is likely to grow at a brisk pace in the years to come.



The leading regional segments are as follows:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa



The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.



Nature Type:



Organic



Conventional



Grade Type:



Food Grade



Industrial Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade



Source Type:



Fruits & vegetables



Cereals & grains



Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)



Product Type:



Soluble Fibers



Beta-Glucan



Inulin



Polydextrose



Pectin



Corn Fiber



Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)



Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)



Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)



Insoluble Fibers



Cellulose



Lignin



Fiber/bran



Resistant starch



Chitin & Chitosan



Hemicellulose



Others



Application:



Food & beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Nutraceuticals



Dietary Supplements



Functional Food



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others



Product research:



An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Functional Fibers market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analyzing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers' requirement.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Functional Fibers industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Functional Fibers market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Functional Fibers market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Functional Fibers market?

