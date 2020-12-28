Functional Fibers Market Report: New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Forecasted by 2027

The study segments the Functional Fibers industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Functional fibers are indispensable to our digestive health and are widely consumed as supplements to maintain the overall health. These fibers are generally sourced from foods containing starch, including sugar. Therefore, they offer the benefits of dietary fibers that occur naturally in the body, thus preventing constipation and lowering blood glucose levels.
Functional Fibers Market Drivers
The global functional fibers market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast years. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising health & fitness, especially among the millennials; the surging demand across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and nutraceuticals; the widespread availability of functional fibers in various forms and grades, and the numerous advantages of these fibers, such as preventing constipation and diarrhea, and alleviating the risks of obesity and heart conditions. The market growth has gained significant momentum over recent years, owing to the rising consumer spending on healthcare, burgeoning demand for dietary supplements, increasing incidences of lifestyle-induced diseases, new product launches, and the augmented awareness about the health benefits of these fibers.
The leading companies operating in the global functional fibers market are:
Ingredion
Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd.
CFF GmbH & Co. KG
BENEO
Royal DSM NV
RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
Regional Scenario
North America is touted as the leading market for functional fibers due to the snowballing demand for functional fibers in the region, increasing usage as dietary supplements, high rate of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, and their surging application in the food & beverage and healthcare industries, as well as the personal care & cosmetics sector. As per the latest report, the Asia Pacific market is likely to grow at a brisk pace in the years to come.
The leading regional segments are as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.
Nature Type:
Organic
Conventional
Grade Type:
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Source Type:
Fruits & vegetables
Cereals & grains
Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)
Product Type:
Soluble Fibers
Beta-Glucan
Inulin
Polydextrose
Pectin
Corn Fiber
Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)
Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)
Insoluble Fibers
Cellulose
Lignin
Fiber/bran
Resistant starch
Chitin & Chitosan
Hemicellulose
Others
Application:
Food & beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Functional Food
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Product research:
An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Functional Fibers market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analyzing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers' requirement.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Functional Fibers industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Functional Fibers market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Functional Fibers market with their winning strategies?
Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Functional Fibers market?
