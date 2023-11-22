Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights and Projections by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The functional food ingredients market, estimated at USD 98.9 billion in 2021, is poised for a 6.8% CAGR growth, reaching USD 137.1 billion by 2026. This growth is attributed to the rising preference for nutritional and convenient foods, coupled with increased demand for fortified food and beverage products. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as the need to comply with international quality standards and limited awareness of functional ingredients, like prebiotics and probiotics in developing countries, hinder market growth.



Download PDF Brochure



The awareness of health benefits associated with carotenoids, including beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, is driving an increased demand for these protective nutrients. Carotenoids, naturally occurring pigments found in plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria, play a crucial role in human health. Similarly, flavonoids such as quercetin, kaempferol, catechins, and anthocyanidins, known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, contribute to the strengthening of cardiovascular and nervous systems.



The market for carotenoids is expanding, given their use as safe, natural colorants in food, feed, and cosmetics. They are essential for plant growth, contribute to photosynthesis, and serve as a primary dietary source of vitamin A for humans, reducing the risk of chronic health disorders.



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Source Insights:



The plant source segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, driven by the increasing consumption of plant-based proteins, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, fibers, phytochemicals, and plant extracts. Plant-based proteins, in particular, are gaining popularity due to their nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and affordability.



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Application Insights:



Within the beverages application, the energy drinks segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Functional ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and proteins are incorporated into energy drinks to offer specific health benefits, such as heart health promotion, immunity improvement, and energy boost.



Functional Food Ingredients Market by Region:



North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share, fueled by the prevalence of chronic diseases, hectic lifestyles, and growing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with functional foods. Key players in the region, including Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and DuPont, are investing in research programs to introduce innovative ingredients that cater to diverse consumer demands.



Make an Inquiry



Top Companies in Functional Food Ingredients Industry:



Key industry players include Cargill, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC. Other notable players contributing to the market's growth include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kemin Industries, BENEO, Royal Cosun, Roquette Frères, Soylent, A&B Ingredients, Golden Grain Group Limited, Sugarlogix, and Stratum Nutrition.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441