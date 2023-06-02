Functional Food Ingredients Market Is Predicted to Expand $137.1 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- The global functional food ingredients market was valued at USD 98.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Functional food ingredients are known for their ability to provide nutritive health benefits, prevent chronic diseases, and act as energy boosters. With the rising health awareness among the global population, the demand for functional food ingredients has witnessed significant growth.



Probiotics lead the market in the functional food ingredients segment. They offer numerous health benefits beyond basic nutrition and have gained considerable interest in food applications. New strains and applications of probiotics are being explored to further enhance their potential benefits. Probiotics are known to support the body's gut microbiota, aid in preventing antibiotic-related dysbiosis, and potentially exhibit antigenotoxic, antimutagenic, and anticarcinogenic properties. The consumption of fermented dairy products has even been associated with a lower prevalence of colon cancer, highlighting the potential role of probiotics in reducing cancer risks.



Plant-sourced natural functional food ingredients are experiencing rapid growth due to their high nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and cost-effectiveness. Consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with natural ingredients has fueled the demand for natural functional food ingredients. Although synthetic ingredients are more cost-effective to produce, the preference for natural ingredients drives the growth of the natural segment. North America and Europe are key markets for natural functional food ingredients. Additionally, plant protein is gaining importance due to its lower environmental impact and better input conversion efficiency.



The market is driven by cost-effective food products with high nutritional benefits. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for functional food that not only satisfies appetite but also promotes immunological tolerance. Product innovations, especially in flavors and variants, present significant opportunities for the functional food ingredients market. Snacks are projected to have the highest CAGR, as consumers worldwide seek convenient and healthy food options. The Asia Pacific region, in particular, has witnessed increased demand for functional food ingredients due to the growing popularity of snacks and convenience food products, driven by a rising population, disposable income, and evolving lifestyle trends.



North America is experiencing growth in the functional food ingredients market due to increasing health-consciousness among consumers. The region's consumers pay close attention to food labels and have a heightened awareness of the ingredients they consume. The prevalence of chronic diseases, obesity, and the popularity of dietary supplements further drive the demand for functional food ingredients. Key players in the North American market, such as Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and DuPont, invest in research and development to introduce innovative ingredients catering to diverse customer demands.



The functional food ingredients industry is constantly evolving to meet the demands of consumers worldwide. With investments in research programs and the introduction of new ingredients, it aims to address the growing market potential. For instance, Cargill invested USD 146 million to expand its protein production facility, while ADM introduced Onavita DHA algal oil, sourced from reliable US algae supply, to enhance their product portfolio.



