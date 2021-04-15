New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Increasing preference to and consumption of nutritious convenience food and fortified foods, growth in health awareness among consumers leading to increased consumption of healthier diets, growth in incidences of chronic diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Functional Food Ingredients market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 68.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).



Functional foods and drinks provide vast benefits in health terms. A large number of adults use such kinds of foods and beverages products for a variety of fitness-related concerns, including high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, and heart condition. Brands that incorporate ingredients that address those issues have a high likelihood of capturing consumers' attention. Consumers forego some taste for nutritional value, but there's still a high taste threshold that consumers don't cross, no matter the benefits a product offers. Thus, maintaining the taste with nutritional benefits is a challenge to the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: DowDuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amway, Kerry Group PLC., Nestle, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc. among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Functional Food Ingredients market.



Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Probiotics



Proteins & amino acids



Phytochemical & plant extracts



Prebiotics



Fibers & specialty carbohydrates



Omega-3 fatty acids



Carotenoids



Vitamins



Minerals



Source Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Natural



Animal



Microbial



Plant



Synthetic



Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Food



Dairy Products



Bakery Products



Confectionery Products



Meat and Meat Products



Infant Food



Beverages



Energy Drinks



Juices



Health Drinks



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Functional Food Ingredients market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Functional Food Ingredients market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



