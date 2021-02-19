New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals). Functional foods and drinks provide vast benefits in health terms. A large number of adults use such kinds of foods and beverages products for a variety of fitness-related concerns, including high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, and heart condition. Brands that incorporate ingredients that address those issues have a high likelihood of capturing consumers' attention.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The phytochemical and plant extracts segment is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period



Nucleotides, a component of non-protein nitrogen in human milk, may be important for normal immune function. Supplementation of infant formula with nucleotides seems to be beneficial in clinical trials, although further research is needed before routine nucleotide supplementation of infant formula can be considered. The success of commercially prepared infant formulas has stimulated the development of numerous formulations and several hundred varieties of proprietary infant formulas are now available throughout the world.



Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that offer a wide range of benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Long-chain omega-3 oils, especially EPA and DHA, are primarily used as nutritional and pharmaceutical products. They have a range of mechanisms of action, including direct membrane effects and anti-inflammatory benefits. Due to the full range of potential health benefits of EPA and DHA, in particular, there has been a lot of research effort aimed at adding these ingredients into food and beverage.



Regular intake of probiotics can positively influence a person's nutrition. Their way of acting on the body is very complex, and so not all the benefits for the wellbeing are established, and further research in this field is required. Probiotics seem to influence digestive condition positively. It has been observed that probiotics can reduce the mean duration of diarrhea in patients with an infectious form of diarrhea. Probiotics may also help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Functional Food Ingredients market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Functional Food Ingredients market are listed below:



DowDuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amway, Kerry Group PLC., Nestle, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Probiotics



Proteins & amino acids



Phytochemical & plant extracts



Prebiotics



Fibers & specialty carbohydrates



Omega-3 fatty acids



Carotenoids



Vitamins



Minerals



Source Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Natural



Synthetic



Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)



Food



Beverages



Radical Features of the Functional Food Ingredients Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Functional Food Ingredients market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Functional Food Ingredients industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Functional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Source Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Functional Food Ingredients Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. DowDuPont



10.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company



10.3. Arla Foods



10.4. BASF SE



10.5. Cargill



