Functional Foods Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Rising awareness among consumers towards health benefits of foods and their nutritional benefits for potential disease prevention and health enhancement is driving the global market for functional foods.



Functional foods are the medicinal foods that provide health benefits beyond energy and essential nutrients. They have health promoting and disease preventing properties which are the major reasons for growing preference for functional foods. Growing interest of consumers and widespread understanding of how proper diet can improve immune power are some important factors driving the functional foods market. Increase in health care costs and ageing population are currently driving the global functional foods market and natural health products industry.Functional foods and nutraceutical products are helping in improving health, reducing the health care costs, and supporting the economic development in rural areas. Growing demand for functional foods is also helping the producers to diversify their agriculture and marine based crops.



Read More: Functional Foods Market



Worldwide market for functional foods and nutraceutical products is growing at a tremendous pace and outpacing the traditional processed food market. There is growing demand for functional foods, especially in developed economies due to increasing awareness towards health benefits of functional foods and increase in disposable incomes. The US is the largest market for functional foods and is expected to witness 21% growth in the coming years owing to the growing demand for functional foods and expected to reach the value of USD 8.62 billion by 2015. This growth is mainly driven by the continuously growing demand for energy drinks and fortified dairy products.



The global functional foods market is categorized as follows:



- Bakery and cereals

- Confectionery

- Fortified dairy products

- Frozen and chilled food

- Functional drinks



Browse More Market Reports On Food and Beverages Market



Food Container Market



Packaged Food Market



Meal Replacement Products Market



Dried Processed Food Market



Some of the major players in the global functional foods market include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, BNL Food Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Dean Foods, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, General Mills Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Company, Groupe Danone, Kellogg Company, Kirin Holdings, Kraft Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Meiji Group, Murray Goulburn, Nestlé, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Raisio Group, Red Bull GmbH, Royal FrieslandCampina, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company, Unilever, and others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/functional-foods-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com