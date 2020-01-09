Functional, Practical and Affordable Stock Penetrant Lines from ATH NDT

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- ATH NDT is the UK's leading provider of functional, practical and affordable stock penetrant lines of the highest quality, offering a wide range of off the shelf penetrant systems to their customers, including options for bespoke and custom designed penetrant systems.



All of the stock penetrant lines offered by ATH NDT are of the absolute highest standards and available at the most competitive prices. The two main types of penetrant line offered by the company are as follows:



Water Washable Penetrant Lines



Main Features

- Penetrant Tank

- Wash Tank

- Air & Water Pressure Gauges

- Digital Water Temperature Indicator

- Wash Gun & Blow Off Gun

- Oven Calibrating Within +/- 5 Celsius

- Developer With Programmable Timer & Interlock.

- Stainless Steel Construction

- 12 Month Warranty



Post Emulsifiable Penetrant Lines



Main Features

- Penetrant Tank

- Wash Tank

- Emulsifier Tank

- Air & Water Pressure Gauges

- Digital Water Temperature Indicator

- Wash Gun & Blow Off Gun

- Oven Calibrating Within +/- 5 Celsius

- Developer With Programmable Timer & Interlock.

- Stainless Steel Construction

- 12 Month Warranty



Full details regarding the stock penetrant lines and systems from ATH NDT is available on their website here: https://www.athndt.uk/stock-penetrant-lines/



About ATH NDT Ltd

ATH NDT is a well-established NDT service provider acting as a 'one stop shop' to the Non-Destructive Testing Industry and able to offer an array of level 3 services including data card approvals and NADCAP preparation. The company is also a UK manufacturer of NDT penetrant systems and chemical processing lines, including but not limited to a leading Post Emulsifiable Inspection System, with some of their customers including mammoth companies such as British Engineering Ltd, Hanson Springs, The Welding Institute & Heroux Devtek. You can see full details regarding the company on their website here: https://www.athndt.uk/



PR Contact



Company name: ATH NDT Ltd

Tel: 01282 842624

Website: https://www.athndt.uk/

Contact person: Jordan Heaton

Email: jordan@athndt.uk

Address: ATH NDT

Test centre/Showroom

The Workshop

Colne Road

Kelbrook

Barnoldswick

Lancashire

BB18 6TE