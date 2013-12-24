Functional Printing Market Worth $13.79 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- According to the new market research report the "Functional Printing Market by Materials (Substrate, Inks), Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Flexo, Gravure), Application (Sensors, Displays, Batteries, RFID, Lighting, PV, Medical), & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) (2013 – 2020)", growing at a CAGR of 22.08% from 2013 to 2020.



Browse more than 81 market data tables with 63 figures spread through 321 pages and in-depth TOC on " Functional Printing Market by Materials (Substrate, Inks), Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Flexo, Gravure), Application (Sensors, Displays, Batteries, RFID, Lighting, PV, Medical), & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) (2013 – 2020)."

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The demand for a new variety of low cost electronic products, made possible by a range of printing techniques and materials, has pushed the demand for ‘functional printing’, across geographies.



Conventional printing techniques like inkjet, screen, flexography, gravure, and soon have been modified so as to be capable of printing on a range of substrates using functional inks. Currently, the screen printing technique dominates the functional printing market due to it high reliability, and it is mainly used in the production of RFID antennas and sensors. The functional printing market is growing as a result of the enormous opportunities; and is being employed to produce RFID chips, OLED displays, sensors, and so on.



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There are a lot of materials being developed as substrates and inks for printed products; and these materials are the key to produce robust and reliable electronics.The developments of new inks; graphene for instance, and substrates, is further facilitating the companies to adopt printed electronics using functional printing. Also, the increasing demand for RFID tags, displays, and biosensors is, further, driving the market for functional printing. The existing printing technologies are not specially designed for functional printing purposes but, now, firms are coming up with printing technologies designed especially for printing electronics.



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The functional printing market is segmented into five categories that include materials, technology, coating, application, and geography. This report divides the overall market into four major geographical segments, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. North America contributes more when compared to the other segments. The manufacturers of the functional printing equipment and suppliers of materials are mainly from North America; as for the APAC region, most of the demand comes, especially, from China.



The major companies in functional printing market are Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Blue Spark Technologies (U.S.), DuraTech Industries, Inc. (U.S.), E Ink Holdings, Inc (Taiwan), Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.), EnfucellOy (Finland), ESMA (Belgium), GSI Technologies LLC (U.S.),ISORG (France),Kovio, Inc. (U.S.), Mark Andy, Inc. (U.S.),Nano Solar, Inc. (U.S.), Novaled AG (Germany), Optomec Inc (U.S.), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated(PARC) (U.S.), Toppan Forms Co. Ltd (U.S.), Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co Ltd (U.S.),Trident Industrial Inkjet (U.S.) , Vorbeck Materials(U.S.), Xaar PLC (U.K.), and Xennia (U.K.).



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