Functional Protein Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Functional protein are those ingredients that cause biological effect on human or animal consumption. For example, soybean consists of an ingredient viz. trypsin inhibitor, which enhances animal and human body ability to easily digest protein. The soy-based foods are treated by heat treatment to weaken the enzyme's three-dimensional structure, thus causing the inability to inhibit trypsin. Proteins are considered to be the key molecules of cells. Proteins are involved in virtually any function of the cells. While some type of proteins backs up to structural support; others are involved in germ defense. Functional proteins are essential for keeping the body functioning in day to day life. As functional proteins are known to grow, sustain and create every body part— from our hair and skin to our immune systems and digestive enzymes, this is not limited to athletes but is the necessity of each person. In beauty and personal care products demand for plant proteins is growing. Hydrolyzed soy protein, for example, is rich in amino acids which are considered one of the best for both skin and hair. With health-conscious population growing demands, North America is expected to dominate the functional protein industry throughout the forecast period.



Growing popularity among the working professionals of functional foods and dietary supplements in sports nutrition is expected to increase intake of protein-enriched food. Additionally, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the industry is expected to benefit as customers become more aware of their health and wellness. This will also be evident in developing countries which are probable to display mounting demand for medical nutrition in the years to come. Rising risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure among people all over the globe is expected to increase demand for functional proteins as they are well known to lower blood pressure. Numbers of millennials are inclined towards fitness and gymnastics, as functional protein market sales are projected to increase dramatically over the foreseeable years since functional protein aids in increasing muscle mass, control weight and retain bone density. It is anticipated that increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of functional proteins will boost demand for the same over the forecast period.



Functional protein market limitations include allergic disease to plants or disease outbursts in poultry because plants and animals are the primary sources of functional proteins. The global functional protein industry is divided on the basis of product type, form, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into soy protein, casein & caseinates, hydrolysates, whey protein concentrates (WPC) and whey protein isolates (WPI). Based on form, the global functional protein market is divided into dry and liquids. On the basis of application, the global functional protein market is segmented into functional foods, dietary supplements, functional beverages and animal nutrition. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global functional protein market include Makers Nutrition LLC, Amway, Herbalife International, Inc., Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Nature's Bounty co., Glanbia Plc, GSK group of companies, Fonterra Co-Operative group, Proliver BVBA, Cargill, Inc., among others.



