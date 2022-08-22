Functional Proteins Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2020-2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2022 -- The global functional proteins market size is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is strongly driven by shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, growing millennial population, and increase in supplementary income among consumers. The convergence of major industry trends is giving rise to new opportunities for key players in the industry. Changing lifestyles and high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the demand for functional proteins. The growing positive outlook towards sports nutrition would also positively impact the functional proteins market.



Drivers : Rise in prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases to drive the market growth



Consumers across regions have become more health-conscious and are focusing on adopting a healthier balanced diet. This shift in consumer preferences has risen on account of the high degree of chronic diseases prevailing in the population. Diseases like diabetes, cholesterol anomalies, and obesity are key factors that are projected to drive the overall market.



The millennial population is increasingly adopting functional food products into their diets as these products suit their lifestyle and complement their hectic schedules in an ample way, thus increasing the demand for functional proteins. Furthermore, with rising income levels of consumers and subsequent economic development, functional proteins have become a sought-after product owing to the health benefits associated as well as the consumers' ability to purchase them.



Restraints: High cost of functional proteins



Science and technology are helping people identify foods that will help people manage their weight and overall health. Functional food and dietary supplements involve significantly high costs, which could act as a restraint for the growth of the functional proteins market. These products being less economic might restrict the growth of the market, particularly in price-sensitive countries such as South Africa and Mexico.



Also, animal-based proteins are facing restraints as the vegan population is on the rise and the health benefits of vegetarianism are trending among consumers. The rising demand for plant-based proteins is having an adverse effect on the sale and consumption of animal-based proteins, which is hindering market growth.



Opportunities: Shift toward plant-based products



The market for plant proteins is growing at a high rate as consumers are drifting away from animal proteins to plant-based protein. Increasing shifts to veganism, environment sustainability and animal compassion are the key factors cumulatively leading to demand of plant-based proteins as an alternative functional ingredient. Thus, the plant-based protein market is expected to witness high demand and surging growth rate, presenting number of opportunities for expansion and investment in the market.



Challenges: Consumer skepticism associated with off-taste of functional proteins



Although functional proteins provide multiple health benefits and streamline the diet, they have an off-putting taste which might not be preferred by some consumers. This factor poses a challenge for the functional proteins industry as aversion towards taste of products is a difficult bar to overcome. Also, the unawareness among rural and semi-urban consumers about functional proteins and the lack of education regarding the same discourages key players from investing. Due to this challenge, manufacturers are focusing on developing different formulations of proteins, with rigorous R&D to mitigate the aversion of consuming functional food and beverages.



North America is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period



North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in countries such as the US. Whey protein concentrates are gaining traction as consumers are shifting to dairy proteins to fulfil their nutritional requirements. Emerging markets in economies such as the Asia Pacific countries are going to be potential markets for the functional protein manufacturers.



Key Market Players:

Key players in this market include ADM (US), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Arla Foods (UK), Roquette (France), BASF (Germany), Glanbia (Ireland), Fonterra (New Zealand), DSM (Netherlands), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Essentia Protein Solutions (UK), Amai Proteins (Israel), Mycorena (Sweden), Merit Functional Foods (Canada), Plantible Foods (US), BENEO (Germany), ProtiFarm (Gelderland), Omega Protein (US).



