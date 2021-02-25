New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages. Functional protein manufacturer's ability to develop separate isolates, concentrates and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products such as beverages, infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements and confectionery products is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market for whey protein concentrates is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Whey protein is one of the main ingredients used in the production of several milk-based products and is used as a protein source for product innovation by many food & beverage manufacturers.



The market for dietary supplements is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. These additives are available in the form of liquid, powders, capsules and tablets. The intake of nutritional supplements such as protein powder has recently increased. This promotes muscle gain and facilitates loss of fat, and most fitness enthusiast prefers it.



Based on source type, the market for animal segment is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Compared to plant-derived proteins, demand for animal protein is driven by its better nutritional and flavor profile. In addition, the increasing use of animal protein in end-use applications such as sports nutrition and the limited availability of egg and gelatin substitutes in various food products–which, in turn, is influenced by lifestyles and demographic shifts–are key drivers of the market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Functional Proteins market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Functional Proteins market are listed below:



Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hydrolysates



Whey Protein Concentrates



Whey Protein Isolates



Casein & Caseinates



Soy Protein



Others



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Functional foods



Functional beverages



Dietary supplements



Animal nutrition



Source Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Animal



Plant



Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Dry



Liquid



Radical Features of the Functional Proteins Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Functional Proteins market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Functional Proteins industry



