Fund a Second Home with a Bridge Loan

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Clients in need of a bridge loan to finance a second property may find solutions with Monroe Funding Corporation. With the stress of purchasing property in Florida, Monroe loans are designed for simplicity. At Monroe Funding Corporation, we assist clients choosing hard money for the first time as well as longtime investors that rely on flexible hard money lending terms.



A number of different factors will affect bridge loan interest rates. These may include how much a borrower needs for a bridge loan, the property, and the interest rate of the loan. Despite the rates, bridge loans are an effective choice for serving as a "bridge" of sorts thanks to their versatility.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on hard money loans Miami, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.