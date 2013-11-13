Funding Brings a Pastime with Health Benefits to Mental Health Clients

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Local Authority, Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council have invested funding in For Life Experiences Carp Fishing experiences with the specific aim of targeting vulnerable over 19 year olds with tremendous success.



FLE has now tailored numerous courses over the past two years that make the process of learning a sport previously alien to participants accessible, fun and challenging as well as unique to the adult group with whom they are working.



For Life Experiences Outdoor Education Centre is probably best known for its popular Carp Fishing Courses and Match Fishing Tournaments, but the fully accessible site, equipped with disabled facilities, has also made the site well-liked by wheelchair users and other vulnerable adults.



The relaxing sport of angling has long been noted for its physical and emotional health benefits and it has long been the aim of FLE owner, Graham Mabey, to bring angling to a wider audience who would benefit from taking time out from day to day pressures of life and enjoy a new recreation that gets participants out of the city and suburbs and into a peaceful countryside setting.



Local Authority, Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council have invested funding in FLE Carp Fishing experiences with the specific aim of targeting vulnerable over 19 year olds with tremendous success.



FLE has now tailored numerous courses over the past two years that make the process of learning a sport previously alien to participants accessible, fun and challenging as well as unique to the adult group with whom they are working.



Adults in the region accessing disability, mental health and addiction services have benefited hugely from partaking in the courses made available by FLE and many have become popular faces on the fishery’s banks



“I felt confident from the moment we drove up to the car park as there was just so much space and the site was immaculate. I had no trouble manoeuvring around in my chair and couldn’t quite believe at first just how easy it was to get to the swim and get set up. The FLE Instructor had assembled a table with everything I’d need to get going and myself and a partner worked together on the same swim practicing what we were being taught - week after week our knowledge and ability grew, it was a fantastic experience.



“After each session we would always go back to the classroom for a round up and I found the exercises we did quite challenging but very rewarding and it really helped with building my confidence. Now I like to come to the fishery with my friend Len who acts as my driver and we can quite happily spend a day on the banks, it’s one of my favourite places.”



Graham Mabey, owner of FLE says: “For Life Experience is a social enterprise and the very reason for my starting the business up was to bring angling to anyone who will benefit from the physical and holistic benefits this great sport has to offer. It has been my immense pleasure to work with such a diverse range of people who continue to teach me much about life as I teach them about angling.”



For more information about the courses and activities on offer at For Life Experiences please visit www.forlifeexp.com or contact teamfle@icloud.com



About For Life Experiences

For Life Experiences is a thriving social enterprise that has over five years’ experience in providing team building and personal development activities to public and private sector clients across the south coast.



Media Contact

Sarah O’Reilly

teamfle@icloud.com

Green Lane

Ampfield

Hampshire

SO51 9BN

http://www.forlifeexp.com