Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- “It’s quite an impressive series. One in fact will particularly delight demanding painters and collectors because its scale presents a complete workshop scene with two characters.” said Roberto Sanchez, a representative of SCALE75 Miniatures. Now a series of Steampunk model illustrations with intricate details, that will be a challenge to even the most adept sculptor to create, SCALE75 is in need of funding to complete the creative process and bring the models to market.



Investors can rest assured in the quality of art for the project. Illustrations have been imagined by the impressive illustrator, Nacho Arranz. Models have been sculpted by one of the best and most renowned sculptors, Joaquín Palacios. And finished products to highlight the intensity of the miniature models have been painted by Elías Alonso. Alonso is instantly recognizable as a well-known painter in the world of fantasy miniatures. Paramount to the SCALE75 brand the quality of the new line is staggering as it is coupled with the style so synonymous with the company.



Recognized worldwide as a leader in the creation, production and marketing of metal figures in miniature, SCALE75 even has its own line of accessories and paints as well. A full catalog can be enjoyed highlighting the great characters, heroes, myths, legends, villains and warriors throughout history. All miniatures are created with the most revolutionary artistic concepts of modeling. Specifically known for their character, movement, detail, strength, beauty and epic functionality overall the company’s products have distinguishing features that are unmatched in the marketplace.



“We’re really counting on people who love this type of art to fund us in the project.” added Sanchez. Crowdfunding perks include an HQ digital copy of the illustration of the starter kit signed by Nacho Arranz, three posters of the models in the series, miniature kits, and the first finished copy of the line’s starter kit painted by Elias Alonso and its certificate of authenticity.



To make a pledge Click Here