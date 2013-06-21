FundingGenie.com Provides a New and Unique Funding Platform That Actually Donates to Crowd Funders

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- FundingGenie.com a newly launched crowd-funding website was developed to offer a variety of diverse and unique categories. The website’s platform is donations and rewards based. All types of crowd-funding campaigns are welcomed but the main focus is on categories not to be found on other crowd-funding websites. As well as the great incentives being offered for all users on the website.



As common with online fundraising websites is the ability for Campaign Owners to post for FREE to raise funds. While Backers can find a campaign they want to support and make a donation. The website is user friendly and has robust features which makes it easy to market and share campaigns and to secure funding.



The website charges lower fees 2.5% for successful campaigns and 10% for those selecting to run flexible campaigns in order to receive funds even if they don’t reach the campaigns goal amount. However with their “Pay-It-Forward Program they gift 5% to the next successful “All or Nothing Campaign”.



Several other key elements makes FundingGenie different and stand out from other crowd-funding websites. Promising to make for a useful, informative and interactive community is their in-house chat room and forum for all topics related to on-site campaigns and crowd-funding related issues. Additional elements are their Diverse and Unique campaign categories you can back or run on the website:



1. Bail Money – Raise funds for money needed to bail out people we care for

2. Crowd Buy – Chip in to purchase gifts or items for any cause or occasion

3. “Give Back – Get Back” Program for Stand-Out-Volunteers- Raise funds for Outstanding Volunteers who have made a difference in our lives and community

4. Bucket List – Raise funds to accomplish goals, overcome fears, realize dreams and enjoy some simple pleasures

5. Do-Gooders - Monthly fundraiser to donate funds to someone in dire need

6. Fresh Start Program – Campaigns for and by individuals who deserve a second chance from society to raise start-up funds for their businesses

7. Crowd Hire – Chip in to pay for a much needed community job to get completed

8. LGBT – Raise funds related to LGBT causes or matters

9. Love and Romance- Raise funds related to affairs of the heart

10. “Wishes” – “I wish someone would…..” A Crowd Partnering Program



During its launch period the website is offering the following specials:



1. New Campaigns Contests! Enter to win a Caribbean Cruise, website and hosting or Apple iPod.

2. FREE Disaster and Volunteer Crowd-funding Campaigns

3. FREE Campaign Summary Reviews

4. FREE Campaign Promotion by Press Release and Social Media



The website is currently sponsoring a Disaster campaign to raise funds for shelters and safe rooms for Oklahoma schools. All funds donated will go to the non-profit Oklahoma Schools Shelters started by Oklahoman State Rep. Jon Echols and his team of Attorneys.



The website is run by Luis Sevilla, Jr. one of the owners of Lilly Services a Volunteer Led, Virtual Research and Personal Assistant company.



For more information, to start or contribute to a campaign please visit http://www.FundingGenie.com



