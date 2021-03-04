Fundraiser to Send Flat-Earther Into Space Ready to Take Off

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- A man named Marc Gauld is raising funds to prove Flat Earthers wrong once and for all by sending one of them into space.



A man fed up with flat-Earthers is crowdfunding a barmy attempt to prove once and for all that our planet is round. Marc Gauld, who described himself as an "annoyed Scot", set up a GoFundMe to send one of the deluded conspiracy theorists into orbit.



He told the Daily Record last month that he hoped whoever returned would convince their fellow believers that the theory's a load of nonsense.



"I have a couple of friends that are flat-Earthers and it drives me crazy, their total nonsense that they speak," Marc said.



"They call astronauts actors who are paid to lie and that boils my blood because these are guys who barely hold down jobs and do nothing so to talk about astronauts like that I don't know where they get off."



Marc has a long way to go before reaching his ambitious £250,000 ($345,191) funding goal for the project. In a bid to hit his target, Marc told the Daily Record that he was attempting to rope in some of the biggest names in space exploration.



"I decided to give [flat-Earthers] the chance to put their money where their mouth is for once and the only way I could do it is by sending a high ranking flat-Earther into space," he said.



"I have contacted Elon Musk and Richard Branson's teams trying to get their support on it waiting for a reply."



According to his crowdfunding page, Marc plans on launching his first conspiracy-busting flight later this year. He has teamed up with Flat Earth group the Infinite Plane Society. This is the group that financed the 2018 launch of Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes, who in a 2020 launch crash-landed his steam-powered rocket shortly after take-off near Barstow, California.



"Please get onboard with this as it is in the name of science and it will finally disprove or prove the flat earth theory and we can finally put this to rest," Marc wrote.



Shortly after launching the GoFundMe campaign, it was pulled with no explanation. Therefore, Marc is fundraising with the cooperation of the Infinite Plane Society. Fundraiser can now be found at http://www.Flatlunacy.com.



"I am 100 percent serious about this and your donations will be highly appreciated and will be helping to stop a completely unsupported scientific view getting in the way of real progress!"



Tim Ozman

1209 Landman Dr Ne

Albuquerque NM, 87112

Infinite Plane Radio



Fundraiser http://www.Flatlunacy.com.

Support with Crypto



BTC 33aPoUmgo3YXwVTsfgjZ2FLJt9c421accY

BCH qza5l32gxarpykfxh6hjv6ff8v950dvwwgrs9emykx

Litecoin MRX6zuxjjs3EYQZ4zWAGffqJGBVoTBYURQ

https://infiniteplane.media/