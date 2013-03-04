Grand Blanc, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- FundraiserPal raises more funds for schools, causes and charities as this is the company that provides simple, safe and successful fundraising avenue for every organization out there. This is the company that collects donations from individuals and other organizations. Their main goal is to evolve and to revolutionize organizations to raise money. This is done with a feature called Personal Site which is how schools and charities raise more money.



Everyone can make their own fundraising website in FundraiserPal and start collecting donations online. Although there are several companies with the same purpose as this one, this is the most advisable website to utilize when raising money online. In just a couple of minutes, everyone can make their own online donation site through this company. After making one, the customers can now invite other people to create a personal site with all money going directly to the cause or event.



The FundraiserPal has the simplest platform of making donations online. But even if they are the simplest, they are also one of the most effective websites with this purpose. They are the ones that are raising more money with email fundraising campaigns, social media fundraising, text messaging and even other online fundraising tools especially made for donations.



Before, online fundraising was one dimensional. Charities previously could only have and make a particular donation site. Because of this, charities didn’t have the capacity to track the participation of other members. They also had difficulties finding donors. Seeing the need for change, FundraiserPal makes it possible for people to help organizations by gathering more donors. Since they increase the amount of donors with their online fundraising tools, they help raise more money for any cause.



Nowadays, most fundraising coordinators choose to use this website over any other online fundraising websites. This is because FundraiserPal can raise more money and manage all fundraising events by using simple tracking which saves them time. This company is now here to help all schools, causes and other organizations that have a need to raise money. They provide a simple, safe and successful way for any organization to get donations regularly from anyone, anytime and anywhere.



About FundraiserPal.com

FundraiserPal provides a safe, simple, and successful way for any organization to receive donations regularly from anyone, anywhere, and any time. Their primary focus is to help all non-profit organizations by using their 30+ years of fundraising and digital experience towards an easy way to raise money in the 21st century. Their “all in one“ online fundraising software program helps organizations raise more money through online, mobile, letter writing, and social media technologies.



For more information about FundraiserPal, just visit them at http://www.fundraiserpal.com, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter @fundraiserpro.



Media Contact:

Jack Brady

Jack@fundraiserpal.com

Grand Blanc, MI

http://FundraiserPal.com