Fundraising Ideas Abound in Newly Released Book: Fundraising Without Fundraisers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- “Fundraising Without Fundraisers" provides organizations with fundraising ideas that step outside of the traditional fund raising paradigm,” says author, Pam Hogan. “The traditional approach to raising funds leaves far too many organizations struggling year after year, afraid their base won’t rally, and worried that programs won’t find new funding.”



Hogan states, “Fundraisers, that include dinners and galas, have so many fixed expenses that they can be a risky undertaking. Although these kinds of events are the usual nonprofit fare, many organizations are simply happy to break even when all is said and done. There are more effective, less stressful ways to raise funds.”



Fundraising Without Fundraisers has nothing to do with fundraiser dinners, end of year letters, major donor campaigns, bake sales, or car washes. It provides 16 strategies that answer an organization’s call for new, effective, substantial, and scalable fundraising ideas.



Fundraising Without Fundraisers: A Nonprofit Step-by-Step Guide to Generating Revenue Using Untraditional Methods is available at Amazon. www.amazon.com/dp/097942948X



About Pam Hogan Productions

Pam Hogan Productions is a training and development company committed to helping the social and public sector better serve prisoners, veterans, marginalized and at-risk groups. Their training materials are requested by organizations from around the world. Founder Pam Hogan, MNA, MCJ, is a nationally recognized trainer and marketing maven who has provided hundreds of consulting and training hours to thousands of social sector managers, staff, and their clients.



