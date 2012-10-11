Telosa Software, Inc. Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Telosa Software, a leader in donor and fundraising software, has announced that Gregg Davis will serve as Chief Technology Officer.



“I’m looking forward to joining the team at Telosa Software. It’s a great team of people and the company does a lot of good things,” Davis said. “Since I have a passion for giving back, it seemed like the perfect fit.” Davis is an award-winning chief executive with more than 25 years of experience in global management. His career spans China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and he has cultivated a reputation for creating innovative enterprise security and technology solutions.



“We are thrilled that Gregg Davis is joining our executive team and it’s a partnership that will have long-term positive effects on the future of Telosa,” a company representative for Telosa Software said. Davis has been actively involved in the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford since 2005, and Telosa’s company representative says his dedication to community service and considerable experience in particular will be beneficial for Telosa. For more information about Telosa Software, visit their website at http://www.telosa.com.



About Telosa Software

Telosa Software has been developing information management solutions, donor management software and fundraising software for nonprofit organizations for more than 25 years, and are dedicated to helping these organizations focus more on their mission than the programs behind them in reaching their service and fundraising management goals. We are passionate about helping charities help others, and to accomplish this we focus on making our software easy-to-use and affordable.