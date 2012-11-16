Fundraising Startup Dinefor Launches in Movember

Belfast, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- An online charity fundraising platform which aims to make it easier for people across the world to raise money for great causes by tapping into their online social networks to organize off-line dinner parties, has been launched just in time for Movember.



Dinefor.com, which is an online fundraising platform, enables people who want to raise small amounts of money for charities by hosting dinner parties. The start-up is offering people to use Dinefor.com to support ‘Movember’; the annual sprouting of moustaches on thousands of men’s faces across the world to raise vital funds and awareness for prostate cancer and testicular cancer.



Dinefor.com, which enables people to use their social networks to micro-fundraise, says that Movember provides a great opportunity for people across the world to raise awareness for the charity over dinner by simply registering on dinefor.com.



Dinefor co-founder Carley Morrow says the idea behind the start-up is to provide the online tools to make it easy for people to organise around food for social good:



“Ultimately dinefor.com is about bringing together people who want to make a positive contribution to society by combining online fundraising and the ultimate social occasion, the dinner party. The Dinefor platform leverages an individual’s personal network to host dinner parties. Our website takes the hassle of both organising a dinner and fundraising by automating everything from sending invites to processing the donation. We believe that by donating small amounts of money to charity regularly will provide a more sustained approach to fundraising.”



The initiative has been launched in partnership with FirstGiving who have teamed up with Dinefor to enable over 15,000 US based charities including Movember to use the online platform to have their donation processed online for their chosen charity.



Carley Morrow adds: “We thrilled to partner with FirstGiving an extremely creditable and independent payment processor who distributes all the donations on Dinefor’s behalf. As a result, not only do charities have the potential to raise more money, but they receive the money faster and reduce their administration costs dramatically.”



Dinefor expect to extend their service to UK registered charities in the near future following a successful beta launch with US charities. In the meantime people across the UK can use dinefor.com for any US based charity such as Movember who have operations in the UK.



As a first beta launch, www.dinefor.com is eagerly seeking early adopters from the startup, foodie and non-profit sectors to use Dinefor, for their cause.



