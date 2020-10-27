Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Fundus Camera Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.12 % during 2018 - 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Fundus Camera Market: Canon, Nikon, Kowa, Epipole, CenterVue, Clarity Medical System, Optovue Ltd., Carl Zeiss, Canon, Topcon Medical System.



Industry News and Developments:



Fundus camera "RetinaStation" receives the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020



February 13, 2020: TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that its fundus camera "RetinaStation" has received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 in the product discipline. The iF DESIGN AWARD is a globally prestigious design award sponsored by iF International Forum Design GmbH since 1953. The iF DESIGN AWARD consists of several disciplines such as product, communication, and packaging. This time, 7,298 entries from 56 countries and regions were evaluated by renowned experts.



"RetinaStation" captures high definition fundus images with full automation. It supports diagnosis of eye diseases such as glaucoma, pigmentary degeneration of the retina, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.



Scotland-based Epipole raises €1.66 million to expand with its eyecare technology to the US



June 24, 2020: The Scottish video retinal imaging specialist Epipole today announced that it has secured €1.66 million in fresh capital to prepare for its expansion into the United States ophthalmic imaging market. The funding round was led by new investor Greenwood Way Capital with the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise, also participating. Epipole also announced the appointment of Ian Stevens as new Chairman.



Founded in 2011, Epipole set out to eradicate preventable blindness. The innovative healthtech company created a patented technology which enables clinicians to scan the retina using real-time video and then extract high quality images for further examination. Retinal cameras are typically large and costly desktop systems, but Epipole believes it can revolutionise the sector with its portable design and cost-effective pricing.



SynCore Bio Signs Agreement with British Company Epipole to Distribute Eye Disease Diagnosis Fundus Cameras in Taiwan



July 2nd, 2018: SynCore Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (4192) signed an international contract with UK-based retinal imaging company Epipole Ltd. for the Taiwanese distribution rights of fundus cameras epiCam® M and epiCam® C. Epipole will provide the devices and equip SynCore with the necessary materials for the successful market approval and commercialization of these products. Consequently Taiwan will become the first country in Asia to provide products from the epiCam® family. The epiCam® products are hand-held digital fundus cameras designed as an aid to diagnosis and management of ophthalmic diseases. Extremely lightweight, with no battery to charge, they include the particular feature of capturing pictures or extracting them later from the recorded retinal videos. Both epiCam® M and epiCam® C are included in the IAPB (International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness) Standard List of curated quality eye care equipment.



Craig Robertson, CEO of Epipole Ltd stated that he is delighted to be working with Syncore Bio introducing the epiCam® technology into Taiwan to reduce avoidable blindness.General Manager of SynCore, Dr. Muh-Hwan Su expressed high excitement in the collaboration towards adding the epiCam® products to SynCore's ophthalmic devices group.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fundus Camera Market by Type (Mydriatic, Non Mydriatic, Others), By Portability (Tabletop, Handheld), By End Users (Ophthalmology Centre, Ophthalmic & Optometrist Office, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia.



The segment of Non Mydriatic Fundus Camera witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding retinal disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global fundus camera market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising demand of rising number of eye care clinics, increasing number of ophthalmologists as well as rising prevalence of eye related disorders.



