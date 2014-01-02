FunEasyLearn Launched an Innovative English Learning App on Google Play: Learn English 6000 Words

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Fun Easy Learn recently released a new app on Google Play called Learn English 6000 Words. The app created for Android devices is an intuitive and elegantly-designed English learning mobile app, which helps users learn around 6,000 words in the English language with a pictorial illustration of each of the word for easy comprehension.



Click here to download the new Android App: Learn English 6000 Words



Many people working for English-speaking countries or traveling to English-speaking countries find it difficult to communicate, when they are not well-versed with the language. Even when English is the most commonly-spoken language, there are people in many parts of the world who are still miles away from comprehending the most commonly used language for communication. Fun Easy Learn recently released a fun filled app for learning English called Learn English 6000 Words.



The app can be downloaded from Google Play on any Android based smartphones or tablets. The app assists users to learn English 6000 words with a pictorial illustration of each of the word for easy comprehension. People who are more responsive to audio or visual learning can learn the language easily with this fun filled English learning app by Fun Easy Learn.



Talking about three different levels of difficulty for different learners, one of the app developers at Fun Easy Learn was quoted as saying - “There are 3 levels of difficulty, for beginners, intermediate learners, and advanced students. The Beginner level comprises 1,000 words of vocabulary. After mastering these, the Intermediate level gets unlocked, giving you access to another 2,000 words, and the finally, the Advanced level grants you access to another 3,000 words.”



Further explaining the choice of 6,000 words included in the app, another developer said - “Our app avails a vocabulary of 6,000 words for you to learn English. They are not randomly chosen, but carefully selected and logically categorized into more than 140 thematic topics.”



Android device users who want to know the details of features and function of this app to learn English can visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.funeasylearn.english.



About Fun Easy Learn

Fun Easy Learn helps people learn different languages in a fun way. To know more about Fun Easy Learn, and its various offerings or to download this cool app called Learn English 6000 Words visit http://www.funeasylearn.com



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Mr. Peterson

Telephone: +37369079967

Email: support@funeasylearn.com

Website: http://funeasylearn.com/