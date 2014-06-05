New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Funeral and Related Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Market sees 8% CAGR over review period; government accounts for almost two-thirds of expenditure. Simplicity of traditional procedures keeps market closed for novelties; undertaking services account for 86% of total turnover in 2012. Total number of employees up 34% over 2007-2012; average wage remains stable. Over 1,200 players in the industry in 2012; 96% are micro-sized enterprises. Moderate 6% turnover CAGR projected over 2013-2018; rising disposable income and numbers of elderly people will fuel development.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Funeral and Related Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9303. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Funeral and Related Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9303 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Cemeteries, Undertaking Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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