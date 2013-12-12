Funeral Plan Services Announce Inexpensive Funeral Plans

Long Stratton, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Funeral Plan Services graciously announce affordable funeral plans with low monthly payments for the ten-year policy. The terms of the agreement are fair with no added fees at the time of arrangements. Funeral Directors charge different rates to provide services of arranging funerals. The company works with a list of providers that lock in their rates to ensure costs remain the same, even if it’s twenty years from now.



The economy never has an impact of costs fluctuating up to cost premiums to rise if consumers select the installment plans. The cost guarantees the coffin, hearse, director’s services, care of deceased, and disbursement of cash payment (optional). A recession, depression nor inflation will never cause an increase in fees at the time of services. The funeral plans guaranty is given to all consumers who pay the single payment and make the final installment.



Services covered in all the funeral policies are a hearse to transport body, deceased care, and the entire funeral arrangements. The Directors’ establishments are open for family and friends viewing during business hours. Transporting and receiving flowers are other services provided to consumers and covered in all plans. The optional funeral plans include limousine and disbursements contribution.



A spokesperson said, “The coffin included in the plans are of wooden-like veneer with a nameplate and brass-like handles. The cost of the funeral includes everything needed to provide a proper service and burial.”



About Funeral Plan Services

Funeral Plan Services, an organisation in the United Kingdom, offer Liberty funeral policies at affordable prices. The plans offer are available in single or monthly payments. To learn more about Funeral Plan Company, call 0800 41 30 46 or visit their website.