Funeral Plan Services Present Guaranteed Funeral Plan Options

Long Stratton, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Funeral Plan Services present funeral plan by Liberty with options to pay a single payment that is a guarantee and secured. The funds received from the consumer goes directly into a trust and stays there until its time for release. Customers may review financial statements to reassure them the account is safe and protected. If a single payment plan is the choice, Liberty sends a certificate for confirmation.



Consumers who select the monthly instalment plans don’t receive the confirmation certificate until receipt of the last payment. The certificates specify the type of plans, costs, and the services provided. The instalments are available in one year up to ten years. The less costly funeral plan excludes limousine services and disbursements.



Monthly instalment pay-offs are available in 12 to 120 months which includes a deposit for administrative fees. After receipt of the policy’s last payment, consumers receives assurance of funding at the time of funeral services. The funeral plan options are diverse and designed for people of all economic backgrounds. All consumers who purchase a Liberty plan and pay off the total balance, can rest peacefully knowing that the payment to cover Funeral Director’s expenses are secure.



A spokesperson said, “The Director’s services include transporting the deceased to and from the place of business. It also includes receiving flowers,the hearse and one optional limousine if included in the plan.”



About Funeral Plan Services

Funeral Plan Services offer 4 economical plans that cover most arrangements for funerals; depending on the selected plan and desired services. To start planning for the future, call 0800 41 30 46 or visit Funeral Plan online. A representative with their company will be more than happy to assist with selecting the most cost-efficient plan.