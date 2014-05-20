Funeral-Singers.co.uk, London's Newest Musical Services Agency - Singing as It Should Be a Memorable Farewell

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Funeral Singers is pleased to announce its service offering professional, talented singers and musicians for funeral, memorial and interment ceremonies. The new musical services agency based in London, will perform favourite hymns, gospel songs or other popular repertoire, chosen by clients.



Following the death of a loved one or friend, those planning a funeral, memorial or interment can be tasked with co-ordinating a number of activities, to satisfy the deceased’s personal wishes, cultural traditions and legislative regulations. Planning and executing these requirements on a timely and cost effective basis can be overwhelming at a time where everyone is trying to cope, grieve, and support one another.



The Funeral-Singers team pride themselves on assisting its clients to create a memorable musical farewell, where family, friends and colleagues can unite to grieve, reminisce and celebrate the life of their friend and love one.



As part of the service being offered, the Funeral-Singers team offers a free initial consultation to discuss their musical requirements. In addition, the team have put together a suggested list of the most popular songs and hymns so that people can choose the most suitable songs for the ceremony at their own convenience.



Finally, there are a selection of different packages to suit ones ceremony and budget, and people can hear a sample of the Funeral-Singers vocalists and musicians by visiting their website.



About Funeral-Singers

Funeral-Singers is a one of its kind musical services agency in London, UK which specialises in providing talented and professional singers and musicians for funeral, memorial and interment services.



Funeral-Singers currently provides musical services for ceremonies being conducted within the London region.



Funeral-Singers

mail@funeral-singers.co.uk

London, England

www.funeral-singers.co.uk