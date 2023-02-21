Fungal Otitis Externa Market to Show a Lucrative CAGR of 2.8% During the Forecast Period 2022 -2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global fungal otitis externa market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of fungal otitis externa.



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period



Infection (usually bacterial but occasionally fungal) is the most common cause of otitis externa, but it can also be caused by various non-infectious systemic or local dermatologic processes. The most common symptom is discomfort that is limited to the external auditory canal, with the most common signs being erythema and canal swelling with variable discharge. The two most common precipitants of otitis externa are excessive moisture and trauma, which impair the canal's natural defenses, and avoiding these precipitants is the cornerstone of prevention. Cleaning the canal thoroughly is necessary for diagnosis and treatment, but flushing should be avoided. Otitis externa was so disabling in one recent study that it caused 36 percent of patients to miss work for a median of four days, with 21 percent requiring bed rest.



Even though it is usually a localized process that can be easily controlled with topical agents, physicians treat this condition with systemic medications 65 percent of the time. If otitis externa is not treated properly, especially in immunocompromised patients, the infection can spread to the surrounding tissues and be fatal. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Otiprio (ciprofloxacin otic suspension; Otonomy) 6 percent for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus-related acute otitis externa (AOE) in children aged 6 months.



The side effects associated with the fungal otitis externa treatment are expected to hamper the market growth



An outer ear infection is treated with acetic acid (external otitis). It works by preventing bacteria and fungus from growing. But there may be some side effects associated with acetic acid. For instance, there may be some stinging or burning in the ear canal. This drug rarely causes a severe allergic reaction. However, suppose one notices any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, such as a rash, itching/swelling (especially of the ear/face/tongue/throat), severe dizziness, or trouble breathing. In that case, they should seek medical help right away.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



COVID-19 has the potential to impact the economy directly by affecting production and demand, disrupting distribution channels, and having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets. Several countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and others, are experiencing difficulties transporting drugs due to nationwide lockdowns from one location to another. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players in the global fungal otitis externa market face major challenges on multiple fronts. The supply of raw materials required to manufacture drug formulations is a major challenge due to irregular transportation facilities. Furthermore, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other life-threatening disorders, product distributors are experiencing irregular demand from retailers. Furthermore, the incidence of otitis externa increased in COVID-19 patients, according to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information in August 2020. According to the findings, COVID-19 patients had an increased incidence of otitis externa, accounting for 18% of the study group out of 257 cases, with symptoms appearing primarily between the fifth and eighth days after infection.



Segment Analysis:



Ear Drops segment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period



The primary treatment for otitis externa includes pain management, debris removal from the external auditory canal (EAC), administration of topical medications to control edema and infection, and avoidance of contributing factors (OE). In most cases, over-the-counter analgesics and topical eardrops will suffice. Acetic acid drops, which change the pH of the ear canal, antibacterial drops, which control bacterial growth, and antifungal preparations are all common eardrops. Eczematoid (psoriatic) OE is usually treated with topical steroid drops, but it can be chronic or recurrent. Under a microscope, frequent suction debridement of the ear may be required. An ear wick may help deliver topical medications into the medial canal if there is significant canal edema.



Moreover, ear drops containing ciprofloxacin and dexamethasone are used to treat ear infections such as acute otitis externa and acute otitis media. Otitis externa, also called swimmer's ear, is a bacterial infection of the outer ear canal. Swelling, redness, and pain may occur in the ear canal and outer ear. Otitis media is a middle ear infection that affects children who have a tympanostomy (tube in the eardrum) to prevent too much fluid from entering the middle ear. Ciprofloxacin belongs to the fluoroquinolone antibiotics family of drugs. It works by either killing or preventing bacteria from growing. Dexamethasone is a steroid medication used to treat ear infections that cause redness, itching, and swelling.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global fungal otitis externa market



The growing prevalence of fungal otitis externa and increasing research and development in this region is expected to drive the market growth.



In the United States, otitis externa is around 801 per 100,000 people. Bacteria cause 98 percent of acute otitis externa cases in North America. Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus are the two most common isolates. Other aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, on the other hand, have been isolated in large numbers. Polymicrobial cases account for roughly one-third of all cases. Fungal pathogens, primarily Aspergillus and Candida species, are more common in tropical and subtropical environments and in patients who have previously received antibiotic treatment.



Competitive Landscape:



The global fungal otitis externa market is moderately competitive with mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Novartis, Sanofi, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., Hi-Tech Pharma, Hill Dermaceuticals Inc, NuLife Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Mylan N.V., and Salvat Laboratories



